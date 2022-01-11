Police investigate 'road rage' after claims women in Audi forced van off busy Derbyshire route

The incident was reported to have taken place on the A50 at Sudbury, Derbyshire Dales, at the roundabout with the A515, around 2.30pm on Monday, January 10.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “Two women, in what is believed to have been a grey Audi A4 (2011/12 plate), are alleged to have attempted to force a silver Volkswagen Caddy van into the hard shoulder.

Police are asking for help after an alleged road rage incident where a man’s van was damaged on a major Derbyshire road.

“Both vehicles are thought to have stopped near to the roundabout, and the women are alleged to have got out of their car and damaged the van.

“The road is usually quite busy, and officers would like to hear from anyone who was driving in the area at the time and may have dash cam footage of the vehicles.”