Two arrested in Chesterfield after being caught in stolen vehicle with false plates

At around 12.30pm on Tuesday, January 11, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit reported that they had pulled over a vehicle in Grangewood, Chesterfield.

DRPU officers then realised that the car had been stolen from Bakewell, and had also been equipped with false registration plates.

The two occupants of the vehicle were then placed under arrest, and the vehicle was recovered.