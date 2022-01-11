Two arrested in Chesterfield after being caught in stolen vehicle with false plates

Two people were arrested in Chesterfield after being found by police inside a stolen vehicle that had been fitted with false plates.

By Tom Hardwick
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 4:00 pm
Updated Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 4:29 pm

At around 12.30pm on Tuesday, January 11, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit reported that they had pulled over a vehicle in Grangewood, Chesterfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

DRPU officers then realised that the car had been stolen from Bakewell, and had also been equipped with false registration plates.

The two occupants of the vehicle were then placed under arrest, and the vehicle was recovered.

The car was stopped in Grangewood this afternoon and both occupants were taken into custody.