Police investigate reports of men attempting to steal swans from Derbyshire canal

The Derbyshire Rural Crime Team are investigating an incident in which two males were reported to be attempting to steal swans.

At around 7.45am on Wednesday, November 9, a witness said they had noticed two males on the Cromford Canal towpath, trying to lure swans to the canal side with bread. They added that the males were carrying hessian sacks, and was concerned that they were attempting to catch and steal the animals.

Any information regarding this incident should be reported to the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team.

When the witness challenged the pair, they fled in the direction of Whatstandwell.