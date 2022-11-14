Police investigate reports of men attempting to steal swans from Derbyshire canal
Officers are investigating reports that two men tried to steal swans from a Derbyshire canal.
The Derbyshire Rural Crime Team are investigating an incident in which two males were reported to be attempting to steal swans.
At around 7.45am on Wednesday, November 9, a witness said they had noticed two males on the Cromford Canal towpath, trying to lure swans to the canal side with bread. They added that the males were carrying hessian sacks, and was concerned that they were attempting to catch and steal the animals.
When the witness challenged the pair, they fled in the direction of Whatstandwell.
If you have any information about this or any other wildlife crime, contact the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team by emailing [email protected].