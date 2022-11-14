Police appeal after thugs slash tyres and smash windows of cars in Derbyshire town

The Bolsover Safer Neighbourhood Team have received several reports of a large number of vehicles being vandalised on the Castle Estate, Wimps and Houfton Road Estate.

Officers believe the damage was caused between 10.00pm on Saturday, November 12 and 4.00am on Sunday, November 13.

An SNT spokesperson said: “The value of the damage runs into the thousands of pounds and we have over 10 victims who are currently without the use of their vehicles due to smashed windows and slashed tyres.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Derbyshire Police.

“With your help and cooperation we aim to trace the suspect(s) and take action against them.

“The whole team have been out this afternoon collecting evidence and completing enquiries. If you have CCTV of anyone acting suspiciously or if your CCTV captures the suspect(s) please send this into us via private message.”

Information can be reported to Derbyshire Police using any of the following methods:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

Advertisement Hide Ad