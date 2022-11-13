34 poignant pictures from Bolsover’s Remembrance Day service

The Parade assembled at the Castle before moving along High Street, Cotton Street to the Cenotaph for the service.

County Councillor Joan Dixon said: “It's so touching to see so many young people there - the Guides, Scouts, Badgers and Army Cadets as well as the uniformed services.

“Thank you everyone who came today. You did our fallen proud.”

The town’s Rotary Club said between 600-800 people attended the ceremony.

Bolsover MP Mark Fletcher added: “It was an honour to take part in the Remembrance Day parade in Bolsover this morning to lay a wreath at the Cenotaph in remembrance of all those who gave so much. Thank you to everyone for attending, it was lovely to see so many from our community come to pay their respects.

"At the going down of the sun and in the morning, We will remember them."

Photographer Marisa Cashill was on hand to cover the day.

