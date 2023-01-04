Police investigate reports of man being hit in head with hammer in Chesterfield attack
Officers are appealing to locate a driver after an alleged assault in Chesterfield – during which a man reported being struck in the head with a hammer.
Derbyshire Police were called by the occupants of a property in School Board Lane at around 9.00pm on 1 January, after a man told them he had been hit over the head with a hammer. The alleged victim then left the scene before officers arrived.
A black saloon type vehicle, possibly a Mercedes or Toyota, was seen in the area at the time. Officers are keen to trace the driver, who may have information which can help with their investigation.
Witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage from the area, are asked to contact the force using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 23*1673:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.