Police investigate reports of man being hit in head with hammer in Chesterfield attack

Derbyshire Police were called by the occupants of a property in School Board Lane at around 9.00pm on 1 January, after a man told them he had been hit over the head with a hammer. The alleged victim then left the scene before officers arrived.

A black saloon type vehicle, possibly a Mercedes or Toyota, was seen in the area at the time. Officers are keen to trace the driver, who may have information which can help with their investigation.

The attack is reported to have taken place on School Board Lane.

Witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage from the area, are asked to contact the force using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 23*1673:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101