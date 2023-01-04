Police appeal for witnesses after multiple reports of man exposing himself to women in Derbyshire

Derbyshire Police have recieved reports of three incidents during the last 10 days in rural areas near the Foremark Reservoir, at Hartshorne and Repton.

The latest took place between 3.50pm and 4.00pm on Monday, December 26. A woman aged in her 30s was walking through a field off Mill Hill in Repton, when she reported that a man who had been stood at a gate exposed himself, and then ran towards Mount Pleasant Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Wednesday, December 21, two incidents were reported between 3.30pm and 5.00pm. A woman aged in her 30s had been walking in the area around Foremark Reservoir, near Milton, when a man jogged past her and then stopped ahead. As she walked past a few moments later, she reported that he exposed himself to her.

Officers are urging anyone with information to come forward.

A 16-year-old girl also reported a man exposed himself as she rode past him on her horse on Brook Street at Hartshorne, near to Greysich Lane.

The man is described as white, around 6ft tall and slim. He is aged in his late 30s or 40s and has short, dark brown hair. He was wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts and running trainers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Safer Neighbourhood Team Sergeant Tarj Nizzer said: “I would like to reassure residents that we take any incidents of this nature very seriously and we are continuing to do all that we can to trace the person involved.

“If you do see anyone acting suspiciously do not approach them or put yourself at risk but report it as soon as possible and try to remember and pass on as much detail of the individual as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any witnesses or those with information are asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*746917:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Advertisement Hide Ad

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

Advertisement Hide Ad