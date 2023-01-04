Police appeal to trace man after cash machines across Derbyshire targeted with money-trapping devices
Officers are asking the public to help them find a man after cash machines at Derbyshire shops were fitted with money-trapping devices.
The Alfreton Safer Neighbourhood Team have released an image of a man they wish to locate after two incidents where a money-trapping device was fitted to cash machines.
On December 11, officers were called to the Co-op store in Nottingham Road, Alfreton after a device was found attached to a cash machine.
Later that day, another money-trapping device was discovered on the cash machine at the Co-op in Wharf Road, Pinxton.
Officers would like to speak to the pictured man in connection with these offences. Anyone who recognises him, or has any information, is asked to contact the force using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*724276 (Alfreton) or 22*727970 (Pinxton):
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.