Police appeal after three men wearing balaclavas threaten woman at Chesterfield property
Officers are appealing to trace two witnesses after a woman was threatened by a group of men at a Chesterfield address.
Derbyshire Police were called to Devon Drive, Brimington at around 5.00am on January 1 after three men wearing dark clothing and balaclavas threatened a woman at a property.
Two men were seen walking along Devon Drive at the time and officers wish speak to them, as they may have information that can help with their investigation.
Anyone who was in the area at the time, or has any information, is asked to contact the force using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 23*2141:
