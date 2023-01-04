News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police appeal after three men wearing balaclavas threaten woman at Chesterfield property

Officers are appealing to trace two witnesses after a woman was threatened by a group of men at a Chesterfield address.

By Tom Hardwick
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Derbyshire Police were called to Devon Drive, Brimington at around 5.00am on January 1 after three men wearing dark clothing and balaclavas threatened a woman at a property.

Two men were seen walking along Devon Drive at the time and officers wish speak to them, as they may have information that can help with their investigation.

Hide Ad

READ THIS: In pictures: On-going investigations by Derbyshire Constabulary

The incident took place on New Year’s Day.
Most Popular

Anyone who was in the area at the time, or has any information, is asked to contact the force using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 23*2141:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Hide Ad

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Hide Ad

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.