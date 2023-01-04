Police appeal after three men wearing balaclavas threaten woman at Chesterfield property

Derbyshire Police were called to Devon Drive, Brimington at around 5.00am on January 1 after three men wearing dark clothing and balaclavas threatened a woman at a property.

Two men were seen walking along Devon Drive at the time and officers wish speak to them, as they may have information that can help with their investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident took place on New Year’s Day.

Anyone who was in the area at the time, or has any information, is asked to contact the force using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 23*2141:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phone – call 101