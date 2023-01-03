In pictures: On-going investigations by Derbyshire Constabulary

4. Police appeal for help with investigation into death of 26-year-old man

Detectives are appealing for CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage as their investigation into the death of Toby Ridley, pictured, continues. Toby, 26, was found with serious injuries in an alleyway between Station Road and Butt Hill, Whitwell, just before 6am on Saturday December 10 He was pronounced dead at the scene by ambulance crews. Officers keen to hear from anyone who may have seen Toby the night before - December 9 - or in the early hours of Saturday. They are also still appealing for CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from the local area between midnight and 6.30am on December 10. A 28-year-old woman who was arrested has now been released on bail while enquiries into the circumstances of the death continue.

Photo: Derbyshire Police