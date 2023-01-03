These photos show images of people who are the subject of continuing Derbyshire Police investigations.
Some are sought for assaults or in connection with weapons offences – while other appeals are in place to find serving prisoners missing from custody.
Police are also seeking information after one Derbyshire man tragically died after sustaining serious injuries.
Anyone who is able to help police with their enquiries is asked to contact them via the following routes:
Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website – There are several crime reporting tools on the website, including the online contact form
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.
1. In pictures
On-going investigations by Derbyshire Constabulary
Photo: Derbyshire Police
2. Chesterfield assault
Police want to speak with the man pictured here following a reported assault at Chesterfield's Junction Bar.
During the incident at the Chatsworth Road venue - at around 11.50pm on December 3 - a man in his 20s was left with injuries to his head and jaw.
Photo: Derbyshire Police
3. Prisoner absconds
Alfred Adams, pictured here, absconded from HMP Sudbury on December 13 - failing to return following temporary release. The 44-year-old is currently serving a 12-year sentence for burglary, theft, and intent to steal following a series of attacks on cash machines. Adams is described as around 5ft 7in tall, of medium build with brown hair and blue eyes. He has a scar on his cheek and tattoos on his arms.
He has links to the Wigan, Warrington, Stoke-on-Trent, Leicestershire, Newark and Essex and it is believed he may also have links to the travelling community.
Members of the public are asked not to approach Adams.
Photo: Derbyshire Police
4. Police appeal for help with investigation into death of 26-year-old man
Detectives are appealing for CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage as their investigation into the death of Toby Ridley, pictured, continues. Toby, 26, was found with serious injuries in an alleyway between Station Road and Butt Hill, Whitwell, just before 6am on Saturday December 10 He was pronounced dead at the scene by ambulance crews.
Officers keen to hear from anyone who may have seen Toby the night before - December 9 - or in the early hours of Saturday.
They are also still appealing for CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from the local area between midnight and 6.30am on December 10.
A 28-year-old woman who was arrested has now been released on bail while enquiries into the circumstances of the death continue.
Photo: Derbyshire Police