Police investigate incident after online footage of group harming cat in Derbyshire town circulates

The Long Eaton Safer Neighbourhood Team have have received footage and images posted on social media, from Monday, March 9, which show a number of individuals who appear to be causing harm to a cat.

It is believed this may have happened in the Long Eaton area and an investigation is ongoing, alongside the RSPCA.

The cat appears to be a tabby cat wearing a collar, and while there are no visible injuries caused to the animal, enquiries with local vets are ongoing to attempt to establish its identity.

Anybody with information is urged to come forward.

Officers want to hear from anyone with information, or those who own a cat matching this description, which has sustained injuries that they are unable to account for.

The SNT can be contacted using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 23000144900:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101