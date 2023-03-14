Police investigate incident after online footage of group harming cat in Derbyshire town circulates
Officers have launched an investigation after social media videos appeared to show a gang harming a cat in a Derbyshire town.
The Long Eaton Safer Neighbourhood Team have have received footage and images posted on social media, from Monday, March 9, which show a number of individuals who appear to be causing harm to a cat.
It is believed this may have happened in the Long Eaton area and an investigation is ongoing, alongside the RSPCA.
The cat appears to be a tabby cat wearing a collar, and while there are no visible injuries caused to the animal, enquiries with local vets are ongoing to attempt to establish its identity.
Officers want to hear from anyone with information, or those who own a cat matching this description, which has sustained injuries that they are unable to account for.
The SNT can be contacted using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 23000144900:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.