News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 minutes ago Russian jet intercepts and collides with US drone over Black Sea
33 minutes ago The Sims fans left disappointed after update causes server issues
40 minutes ago Russian jet intercepts and collides with US drone over Black Sea
4 hours ago Eleanor Williams jailed after fabricating sexual abuse claims
5 hours ago Royal Mail warning as bad weather causes delays
5 hours ago Covonia, Day & Night Nurse among 20 medicines recalled in UK

Police investigate incident after online footage of group harming cat in Derbyshire town circulates

Officers have launched an investigation after social media videos appeared to show a gang harming a cat in a Derbyshire town.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 14th Mar 2023, 16:37 GMT- 1 min read

The Long Eaton Safer Neighbourhood Team have have received footage and images posted on social media, from Monday, March 9, which show a number of individuals who appear to be causing harm to a cat.

It is believed this may have happened in the Long Eaton area and an investigation is ongoing, alongside the RSPCA.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The cat appears to be a tabby cat wearing a collar, and while there are no visible injuries caused to the animal, enquiries with local vets are ongoing to attempt to establish its identity.

Anybody with information is urged to come forward.
Anybody with information is urged to come forward.
Anybody with information is urged to come forward.
Most Popular

Officers want to hear from anyone with information, or those who own a cat matching this description, which has sustained injuries that they are unable to account for.

READ THIS: Police appeal to locate men after grassroots sports clubs in Derbyshire town hit by criminals

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The SNT can be contacted using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 23000144900:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.