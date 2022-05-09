Police investigate after suspected drug-driver crashes Seat Leon into Derbyshire bridge

Police are investigating after a suspected drug-driver crashed his car into a Derbyshire bridge.

By Tim Paget
Monday, 9th May 2022, 11:49 am
Updated Monday, 9th May 2022, 11:57 am

Officers say the incident took place in Calver when the driver struck the wall of a bridge after failing to negotiate a bend.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Dales Response Unit said on Twitter at 2am this morning: “Seat Leon from Sheffield touring the Dales.

Police are investigating after a suspected drug-driver crashed his car into a Derbyshire bridge. Image: Derbyshire police.

"Fails to notice this bend and crashes through the wall of a bridge. Driver decides to get out of the passenger side, good idea. Positive for cocaine so arrested.”

Police are investigating after a suspected drug-driver crashed his car into a Derbyshire bridge. Officers said getting out this side was not a good idea. Image: Derbyshire police.