Police investigate after suspected drug-driver crashes Seat Leon into Derbyshire bridge

Officers say the incident took place in Calver when the driver struck the wall of a bridge after failing to negotiate a bend.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Dales Response Unit said on Twitter at 2am this morning: “Seat Leon from Sheffield touring the Dales.
"Fails to notice this bend and crashes through the wall of a bridge. Driver decides to get out of the passenger side, good idea. Positive for cocaine so arrested.”