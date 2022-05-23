Police in “four-hour stand-off” with Chesterfield man after “ferocious” assault

Paul Smith, 32, was suffering a “mental breakdown” when he attended his former partner’s home bearing a “number of cans of beer”, Derby Crown Court heard.

Kevin Jones, prosecuting, described how Smith went on to assault his partner along with another woman and a man - causing the man “immense pain” while biting him on the neck.

Mr Smith said: “(The victim) describes Mr Smith in the days leading up to the incident, that his behaviour was not normal and he had been telling her he was having a mental breakdown.”

After showing up at his former partner’s address on March 11 with several cans of beer Smith was asked to leave when he became aggressive, threatening to “lay out” one of those present.

When Smith’s former partner asked a friend to call his mother to collect him the defendant “exploded”, the court heard.

Mr Jones said: “He grabbed hold (of his former partner) and threw her across the garden - causing her to bang her head on a fence.”

Her injuries following the attack included a fractured hand.

However when a man and a woman - who cannot be named for legal reasons - tried to come to the former partner’s aid Smith unleashed a “ferocious attack” on them.

The court heard Smith bit the woman on the arm then punched the man in the face - going on to land “several more punches to his head and body”.

As Smith tried to force the man from the property he then bit him on the back of the neck, causing “immense pain”.

Smith ran to his mother’s house when police were called - leading to a “four-hour stand-off” with a police negotiator with the defendant threatening to cut his own throat.

However he eventually gave himself up.

Shannon English, defending Smith, said the catalyst for her client’s behaviour had been a “steep decline” in his mental health brought on by drugs and alcohol.

She added that Smith was diagnosed with anxiety and depression - suffering issues brought on by abuse from a young age.

Smith, of Darley Avenue, Chesterfield, admitted wounding with intent, grievous bodily harm and assault with actual bodily harm.

He was jailed for three years by Recorder Richard Davis.