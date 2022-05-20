Addict who pulled a knife on kind Chesterfield man and stole from him is jailed

Matthew Green, 23, "marched” his victim to a cashpoint after pulling a kitchen knife on his kindhearted host – having already stolen his bank card, laptop, mobile phone, a watch and a bracelet.

A judge told Green he had been “nasty and spiteful”, adding that his victim would now “no longer be a Good Samaritan for people that deserve his trust and kindness”.

Sarah Slater, prosecuting, described how – prior to the attempted knifepoint robbery – Green’s victim first encountered him outside Holme Hall Shoppig Centre on February 28 begging for money.

She said: “He spoke to (Green) and offered him a meal and to take him back to his flat and let him stay for the night.

"The defendant repaid him by stealing his debit card and his phone which he found in his jeans in the living room.”

Green then used the card at a nearby Co-op – stealing £28.

However the defendant returned to his victim’s home on Cauldron Drive on March 9 for more money – which escalated into an attempted robbery.

Ms Slater said: “At 3.30am (the victim) was in bed and hears the defendant coming into his flat and realised it’s the same person.

"His laptop is taken from his lounge – he sees the defendant putting that into a rucksack.”

Predatory Green then asked his scared victim for more money, becoming “aggressive” when he was told there was none.

“He went into the kitchen and got a knife out and threatened (the victim), prodding him with it,” said Ms Slater.

The court heard Green then “marched” his victim to the Co-op to withdraw money from a cash machine – though he had by now dropped the knife.

However there was a “struggle” at the cashpoint for the card and as it was now nearly 6am and the shop was opening Green feared being caught and fled.

Ms Slater said the victim later discovered Green had also stolen his watch and a bracelet – meaning he lost around £600 in total.

Judge Shaun Smith QC told Green: “What you did was particularly nasty and spiteful – all (the victim) was trying to do was to help you.

"He offered you a roof over your head and cooked you a meal – you repaid him by stealing his credit card and phone and using the card at the Co-op.

"As a result of what you did abusing his trust completely he now has problems sleeping at night – the overall impact is he does not trust people anymore.

"What a terrible situation for a Good Samaritan to find himself in – he will no longer be a Good Samaritan for people that deserve his trust and kindness”.

Will Bennett, defending Green, said the defendant was homeless and living an “extremely chaotic” lifestyle at the time of the offence.

He said Green had a “major addiction to crack cocaine” when he targeted the victim.

Green, of no fixed abode, admitted theft, attempted robbery, burglary and fraud.

He was jailed for four years and six months.