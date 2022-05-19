Sick Chesterfield paedophile caught with video showing young girl’s rape is jailed

Ashley Walker, 37, was found with the video along with other extreme porn footage while under community supervision following a “contact offence” with a young girl some years ago.

Derby Crown Court heard how in 2011 Walker was jailed for four years for a sexual offence relating to the young girl.

However in September 2020 an offender manager visiting his home address inspected Walker’s phone - uncovering internet searches including “rape scene”, “teen porn” and “new baby girl”.

Eunice Opare-Addo, prosecuting, said sick Walker accessed the videos using social media app Telegram.

She said: “There were two category A moving images and one category C moving image described as promotional preview videos - adverts for paid subscription videos for a channel that broadcasts that kind of material.”

The court heard in December 2015 Walker was jailed again for breaching a sexual harm prevention order while contacting the same previous victim via social media.

However he failed to engage in any rehabilitation work while in custody, maintaining his position that his offending was not sexually motivated.

Judge Jonathan Bennett, who told Walker he was a “dangerous offender” who “gets his kicks from rape scenes”, described the most serious video as “horrific”.

The judge said an offender manager report classified Walker as posing a “high risk” of harm to children in the community aged between 12 months and 16 years of age.

Speaking about the report Judge Bennett told him: “I come to the view that, because of your previous convictions, subsequent breaches for those offences and your attitude and approach, you have not shown any remorse.

“I come to the conclusion that the report is absolutely correct.

“These were videos - you get kicks out of viewing rape scenes - the category A and category C videos were horrific incidents and extreme porn.”

Richardo Childs, mitigating for Walker, described how the defendant - diagnosed with Asperger's Syndrome after being released from his last prison term - had tried “to do something with his difficulties”.

Mr Childs added: “He informs me he is trying to look out for underprivileged autistic children - he is trying to become an autistic champion.”

The court heard Walker would find it “difficult” in prison, suffering with long Covid symptoms, hypertension and stress and being dependent on a zimmer frame to get about.

Judge Bennett, jailing Walker for 14 months with an extended licence period of 36 months, said: “I recognise you have difficulties and your mental health is not good - being in custody will be difficult but this sentence requires an extension because you are a dangerous offender.”

Walker, of Inkersall Road, Staveley, admitted possessing indecent images of a child and an extreme porn image.

He will serve at least two-thirds of his sentence before being considered for parole and was made subject of a sexual harm prevention order of an “indefinite length”.

Detective Constable Sally Garcia, of Derbyshire Constabulary’s Public Protection Unit said: “Ashley Walker was being closely monitored due to previous offending and it was through this monitoring that this came to light.

“Behind every indecent image of a child is a vulnerable victim and this type if crime is completely unacceptable. We are pleased with this sentence as it puts Walker behind bars and keeps our community safe.

“Safeguarding children online is a priority for us, and we will do everything in our power to bring offenders to justice.”