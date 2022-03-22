Police in Derbyshire town warn residents of individual going door-to-door and ‘claiming to be a handy man’
Officers have warned residents not to interact with an individual going door-to-door in a Derbyshire town.
Officers from the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team were patrolling the town today after receiving reports of a male known to the police for doorstep selling and claiming to be a handy man.
The SNT advised residents not to engage with the individual, as to not encourage him to return, and to report any attempts he makes to offer his services.
