Police in Derbyshire town warn residents of individual going door-to-door and ‘claiming to be a handy man’

Officers from the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team were patrolling the town today after receiving reports of a male known to the police for doorstep selling and claiming to be a handy man.

The SNT advised residents not to engage with the individual, as to not encourage him to return, and to report any attempts he makes to offer his services.

Information can be shared with Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods:

Officers in Matlock have urged residents not to engage the man’s services.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101