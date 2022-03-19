Police issue advice to residents of Derbyshire town after spike in cold callers

The Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Team said they have received reports from a number of concerned residents in relation to several cold callers at properties asking about fibre broadband.

They encouraged people in Dronfield to follow advice issued by Derbyshire Police in relation to unexpected callers at businesses or homes.

Residents should be wary of rogue traders. They may say they have spotted a problem with your home, or claim to have materials left over from another job, but often charge extortionate prices once work is completed and provide false details.

Police have issued advice for Dronfield residents concerned about cold callers.

Pedlars - salespeople who call at homes to sell items - are required by law to carry a pedlar’s certificate, which are issued by the police force.

Residents are also warned of bogus callers - individuals who may claim to work for the council or utility companies, and use this as an excuse to enter your home and distract you so they can steal money.

Police advice is that, if you are unsure of who someone is, do not open the door to them. They also encourage residents to confirm the identity of individuals by calling the company they work for using a number from the telephone directory or a bill.

Other safety measures include asking a neighbour to come around and check the caller, keeping doors and windows locked and using a door chain when you answer the door.