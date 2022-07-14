Police in Derbyshire town warn residents of criminals interfering with and damaging cars

The Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Team has received a number of recent reports about criminals attempting to interfere with and damage parked cars.

Officers have issued advice to residents on how to keep their cars safe. They are encouraged not to leave any valuables or devices on display, and place any items in the boot if they do intend to leave them in the vehicle.

The SNT also suggested that drivers keep their glove box and sun visors open to show that there are no valuables hidden away. This advice comes from a known criminal, who told officers what he looks for when breaking into a vehicle.

Residents are being encouraged to follow safety advice issued by the police.

Officers urged residents to report any suspicious incidents, and they can do so using any of the below details:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101