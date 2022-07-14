Police appeal for witnesses after teen threatened and robbed by three masked men in Derbyshire town

The incident occurred at the entrance to the car park in Victoria Street, Glossop – opposite the junction with Collier Street.

At around 12.40am on Tuesday, July 12, three men wearing face coverings and dark clothing jumped out of a small black hatchback style car. They threatened an 18-year-old male and stole his black leather Versace man bag and green-faced Citizen Eco-Drive watch.

Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.

They also want to speak to anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage that may have captured the incident, or the car leaving the scene in the direction of Chunel.

Anyone with any information that may be of use to detectives is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, including reference number 22*399873:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101