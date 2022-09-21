Police hunt prisoners still at large who absconded from Derbyshire prison
Police are hunting these two prisoners – who remain at large after absconding from HMP Sudbury last month.
Michael Casey and Thomas Kiely absconded from the prison at around 6.45pm on August 27.
Casey, 22, is serving a four-and-a-half-year sentence for burglary, and 30-year-old Kiely is serving a seven year and four-month sentence for burglary.
Both Casey and Kiely have connections in Leicester, Warwickshire, Swansea, Dublin and London.
Anyone who has any information about their current whereabouts is asked to contact police using any of the below methods, mentioning 1024 of 27 August:
Facebook – send a private message to the Facebook page
Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website – using the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website