News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police hunt prisoners still at large who absconded from Derbyshire prison

Police are hunting these two prisoners – who remain at large after absconding from HMP Sudbury last month.

By Ben McVay
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 11:34 am

Michael Casey and Thomas Kiely absconded from the prison at around 6.45pm on August 27.

Casey, 22, is serving a four-and-a-half-year sentence for burglary, and 30-year-old Kiely is serving a seven year and four-month sentence for burglary.

Both Casey and Kiely have connections in Leicester, Warwickshire, Swansea, Dublin and London.

Michael Casey and Thomas Kiely absconded from the prison at around 6.45pm on August 27

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
Derbyshire man who violently assaulted young baby jailed for four years

Anyone who has any information about their current whereabouts is asked to contact police using any of the below methods, mentioning 1024 of 27 August:

Facebook – send a private message to the Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – using the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website