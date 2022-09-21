Police hunt prisoners still at large who absconded from Derbyshire prison

Michael Casey and Thomas Kiely absconded from the prison at around 6.45pm on August 27.

Casey, 22, is serving a four-and-a-half-year sentence for burglary, and 30-year-old Kiely is serving a seven year and four-month sentence for burglary.

Both Casey and Kiely have connections in Leicester, Warwickshire, Swansea, Dublin and London.

Anyone who has any information about their current whereabouts is asked to contact police using any of the below methods, mentioning 1024 of 27 August:

