Police hunt dangerous offender absconded from Derbyshire jail

Police are hunting this dangerous criminal after he absconded from HMP Sudbury.

By Ben McVay
Friday, 1st April 2022, 3:59 pm

Liam Gardiner – convicted for possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life at Leeds Crown Court in 2017 - left the open prison at around 7.30pm on Thursday.

The 36-year-old is 6ft 3in and of a large build with blue eyes and blonde hair. He has a tattoo on the back of his head and on both of his arms.

He has links to the West Yorkshire area, including Castleford, Wakefield and Pontefract.

If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts do not approach him but contact police immediately quoting reference number 914 of 31 March.

You can contact police in the following ways:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org

