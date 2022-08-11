Police hunt convicted burglar who failed to return to Derbyshire prison

Police are on the hunt for a convict who has failed to return to a Derbyshire prison.

By Alana Roberts
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 1:40 pm
Updated Thursday, 11th August 2022, 1:40 pm

John Alan Simonds failed to return from his release on temporary licence to the open prison HMP Sudbury, in the Derbyshire Dales, on July 27.

Police say efforts to find the 41-year-old have so far been unsuccessful and they have now issued an appeal for help to locate him.

Simonds was sentenced to four years and 10 months for burglary offences and driving while disqualified last year.

Simonds is on the run from HMP Sudbury

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
Four men charged in connection with raid on cash machine at Chesterfield petrol ...

He has links to the Wellingborough area of Northamptonshire and may have returned there.

He is described as white, about 5ft 8ins, of medium build, with green eyes and short brown hair.

Do you know where he might be? If so, contact Derbyshire police using one of the below methods:

Facebook – send us a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact formPhone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

In an emergency you should always call 999.

News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
Follow us