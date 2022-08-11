Police hunt convicted burglar who failed to return to Derbyshire prison

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Alan Simonds failed to return from his release on temporary licence to the open prison HMP Sudbury, in the Derbyshire Dales, on July 27.

Police say efforts to find the 41-year-old have so far been unsuccessful and they have now issued an appeal for help to locate him.

Simonds was sentenced to four years and 10 months for burglary offences and driving while disqualified last year.

He has links to the Wellingborough area of Northamptonshire and may have returned there.

He is described as white, about 5ft 8ins, of medium build, with green eyes and short brown hair.

Do you know where he might be? If so, contact Derbyshire police using one of the below methods:

Facebook – send us a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact formPhone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.