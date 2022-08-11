Police hunt convicted burglar who failed to return to Derbyshire prison

John Alan Simonds failed to return from his release on temporary licence to the open prison HMP Sudbury, in the Derbyshire Dales, on July 27.
Police say efforts to find the 41-year-old have so far been unsuccessful and they have now issued an appeal for help to locate him.
Simonds was sentenced to four years and 10 months for burglary offences and driving while disqualified last year.
Most Popular
-
1
Derbyshire offenders - from Chesterfield to Alfreton, Matlock, Belper and Ilkeston - in court
-
2
Stonemason pleads with council to allow home in Derbyshire village 'taken over by holiday homes'
-
3
Praise for staff at Chesterfield’s Batch House - as investigation continues after 'horrific' crash
-
4
Pregnant accountant who gave birth in jail after £415,000 Chesterfield firm theft to repay £49,000
-
5
Multiple fire crews called out to blaze near Derbyshire town after combine harvester bursts into flames
Read More
He has links to the Wellingborough area of Northamptonshire and may have returned there.
He is described as white, about 5ft 8ins, of medium build, with green eyes and short brown hair.
Do you know where he might be? If so, contact Derbyshire police using one of the below methods:
Facebook – send us a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact formPhone – call 101.