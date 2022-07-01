Police hunt convict who absconded from Derbyshire prison HMP Sudbury

Robert David Salinger did not return after a period of release from the open prison on 29 June.

The 36-year-old was convicted at Manchester Crown Court in October 2020 and was jailed for four years.

He is described as white, of stocky build, and around 5ft 9ins tall with brown eyes and a shaved head.

He has tattoos of the names ‘Elizabeth’ on his left forearm and ‘Louisa’ on his right forearm. He also has the name ‘Gemma’ tattooed on the top of his back.

He has links to the Blackpool, Manchester and Birkenhead areas.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire police quoting reference 22*374133.

Facebook – send a private message to the police Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – there several crime reporting tools on the police website or use the online contact form

Phone – 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the Crimestoppers website.