Chesterfield thief who pinched e-scooter snared by social media

A Chesterfield thief who pinched an e-scooter and a travel cot from a householder’s outhouse was caught after footage of her in action was shared on social media.

By Ben McVay
Thursday, 30th June 2022, 8:30 pm

Katie Godfrey, 35, and a male accomplice were both shown on their victim’s CCTV walking down her pathway into the outhouse on December 11 last year.

After being identified by members of the public and interviewed by police Godfrey said she had “not been in a good place that day”.

Prosecutor Becky Allsop said: “She admitted taking the e-scooter but being unable to get it to work - she said she was sorry and felt bad.”

Godfrey, of Sheffield Road, Stonegravels, admitted burglary other than dwelling theft.

Her case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report.

