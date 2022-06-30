Chesterfield man with drink problem drove Peugeot on “deflated” tyres

Mark Page, 38, was heard driving down the road by a householder who saw the front tyres on the defendant’s Peugeot 307 were “ripped to shreds” on June 13.

Prosecutor Becky Allsop told Chesterfield Magistrates Court how the concerned resident followed Page, watching as he stopped and looked at the tyres before driving off again.

She said: “He saw the defendant drift onto the wrong side of the road - head-on into the path of a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction and forcing the driver to take evasive action.”Ms Allsop said after Page stopped the witness spoke with him, noticing slurred speech.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Page, 38, was heard driving down the road by householder who saw the front tyres on the defendant’s Peugeot 307 were “ripped to shreds”

At the police station Page, who had no licence and was uninsured, admitted “regularly” driving his mother to hospital and to her partner’s home.

She added: “On this occasion he was on his way to collect his mother from work.”

The court heard Page was serving a suspended jail term at the time for a violence offence - putting him in breach of a court order.

His solicitor Clare James said Page had experienced problems with drinking during the last few months and was medicated for anxiety and depression.

She said: “Over the last few months he turned to drink - he accepts he needs support.”

The court heard Page had so far complied well with community aspects of his suspended jail term.

Page, of Foljambe Road, Brimington, admitted drink driving, driving unlicensed and uninsured.

His case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report.