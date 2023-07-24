News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Police drugs raid uncovers cannabis grow at property in Derbyshire town

A cannabis grow was found at a Derbyshire property after a drugs raid by officers.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 24th Jul 2023, 12:04 BST- 1 min read

On Thursday, July 20, officers from the Long Eaton Safer Neighbourhood Team executed a warrant at an address on Bennett Street, Long Eaton.

Officers entered the property and discovered a cannabis grow had been established. All of the plants and equipment were seized from the address.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Police make arrest after being deployed to reports of sword-wielding individual in Derbyshire village

The property was home to a cannabis grow - the contents of which were seized by SNT officers.The property was home to a cannabis grow - the contents of which were seized by SNT officers.
The property was home to a cannabis grow - the contents of which were seized by SNT officers.
Most Popular

An investigation was launched and remains underway. Anyone with information about this incident can contact Derbyshire Police by calling 101, quoting reference number 23*448182.