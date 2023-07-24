Police drugs raid uncovers cannabis grow at property in Derbyshire town
On Thursday, July 20, officers from the Long Eaton Safer Neighbourhood Team executed a warrant at an address on Bennett Street, Long Eaton.
Officers entered the property and discovered a cannabis grow had been established. All of the plants and equipment were seized from the address.
An investigation was launched and remains underway. Anyone with information about this incident can contact Derbyshire Police by calling 101, quoting reference number 23*448182.