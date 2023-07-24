News you can trust since 1855
Officers arrested an individual after being called to reports of a sword being waved around in a Derbyshire village.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 24th Jul 2023, 10:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 10:50 BST

On Sunday, July 23, the Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team were called to reports of an individual waving a sword in Whaley Thorns.

An SNT spokesperson said: “When the offender ran from the address, officers were quick to respond with a foot chase followed by an area search. Unfortunately for them their bright red jumper helped locate them a short distance from the address.

“They were conveyed to custody whilst other officers from Shirebrook Police SNT searched their home address for the weapon that the suspect was seen to be waving around on the streets.

Officers were called to reports of a sword being waved yesterday.Officers were called to reports of a sword being waved yesterday.
“Further enquiries were completed by all officers with CCTV and statements being obtained.”