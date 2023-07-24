On Sunday, July 23, the Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team were called to reports of an individual waving a sword in Whaley Thorns.

An SNT spokesperson said: “When the offender ran from the address, officers were quick to respond with a foot chase followed by an area search. Unfortunately for them their bright red jumper helped locate them a short distance from the address.

“They were conveyed to custody whilst other officers from Shirebrook Police SNT searched their home address for the weapon that the suspect was seen to be waving around on the streets.

