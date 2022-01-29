Police dog helps with three drug arrests in Chesterfield

Derbyshire’s Road Crime Unit and officers from Staveley Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) arrested three men after boxing in a car this week.

An SNT spokesperson said: “On the morning of Thursday, January 27, officers from Staveley SNT assisted Derbyshire’s Road Crime Unit in the arrest of three males.

“A silver Ford Focus ST-3 linked to drug supply was boxed in, which resulted in three males being arrested for possession with intent to supply Class A and large amount of cash being recovered.

The ‘endless energy’ of police dog Ziggy helped officers make three drug arrests in Chesterfield. Image: Derbyshire police.

"PD Ziggy had endless energy.”

“A 36-year-old male from Staveley, a 30-year-old male from Brimington and a 41-year-old male from Newbold were arrested and interviewed by officers.

"They have since been released under investigation pending further enquires.