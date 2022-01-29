Police dog helps with three drug arrests in Chesterfield
The ‘endless energy’ of a police dog helped officers make three drug arrests in Chesterfield.
Derbyshire’s Road Crime Unit and officers from Staveley Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) arrested three men after boxing in a car this week.
An SNT spokesperson said: “On the morning of Thursday, January 27, officers from Staveley SNT assisted Derbyshire’s Road Crime Unit in the arrest of three males.
“A silver Ford Focus ST-3 linked to drug supply was boxed in, which resulted in three males being arrested for possession with intent to supply Class A and large amount of cash being recovered.
"PD Ziggy had endless energy.”
“A 36-year-old male from Staveley, a 30-year-old male from Brimington and a 41-year-old male from Newbold were arrested and interviewed by officers.
"They have since been released under investigation pending further enquires.
“If you suspect drug dealing or cultivation of drugs to be taking place near to you, please let us know via 101 or an email report, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers.