Police discover three-floor cannabis farm hidden in Chesterfield home

Newbold Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) revealed they had made the find today and released pictures of the cannabis grow.

It comes just days after officers from the unit revealed they had found a large farm producing the drug at Whittington, which posed a ‘huge fire risk’.

Police officers have discovered a three-floor cannabis farm at a Chesterfield home. Image: Derbyshire police.

A spokesperson for the unit said: “Another day, Another grower! This time in Newbold.

“Three-floor cannabis farm located in a residential property.”

The spokesperson added in a post on the unit’s Facebook page: “One arrested for drug offences and will also be dealt with for abstracting electricity. Charged and remanded to court.

“Grow dismantled by SNT officers and a lot of drugs taken away before making their way onto the streets!”