Police descend on Clay Cross street after discovering two bodies inside property
Derbyshire Police were called at 10.30am on Sunday, September 10 to a property in Pankhurst Place, Clay Cross – following a report of two fatalities.A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “An investigation has been launched into the incident, enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances. At this time no one else is being sought and it remains an isolated event.
"Formal identification is still to be established, family members have been informed as has HM Coroner, Home Office. Post mortems have been arranged."