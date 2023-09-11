News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Police descend on Clay Cross street after discovering two bodies inside property

Officers found two bodies inside a property in Clay Cross yesterday evening.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 11th Sep 2023, 13:07 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire Police were called at 10.30am on Sunday, September 10 to a property in Pankhurst Place, Clay Cross – following a report of two fatalities.A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “An investigation has been launched into the incident, enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances. At this time no one else is being sought and it remains an isolated event.

READ THIS: Fire crews descend on Chesterfield street after blaze breaks out in flat“Formal identification is still to be established, family members have been informed as has HM Coroner, Home Office. Post mortems have been arranged.”