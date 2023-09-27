News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
Rosebank oil field given go-ahead despite pushback from activists

Police descend on Chesterfield property after “suspect device” was discovered – with homes evacuated and man arrested

Emergency services were called to reports of a “suspect device” in Chesterfield yesterday – which saw properties evacuated and a man arrested.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 27th Sep 2023, 14:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 14:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire Police attended a property in Lansdowne Road, Brimington just after 10.00am on Tuesday, September 26 – after a suspect device was uncovered.

As a result of the discovery, a number of residents were evacuated from their homes for their own safety. They were, however, allowed to return to their properties a short time later.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Wanted man arrested and jailed after being located by police in Chesterfield

A force spokesperson said: “The device was investigated and was found to be safe. One man, aged in his 50s, was arrested and has been released on police bail – pending further enquiries.”