Police descend on Chesterfield property after “suspect device” was discovered – with homes evacuated and man arrested
Derbyshire Police attended a property in Lansdowne Road, Brimington just after 10.00am on Tuesday, September 26 – after a suspect device was uncovered.
As a result of the discovery, a number of residents were evacuated from their homes for their own safety. They were, however, allowed to return to their properties a short time later.
A force spokesperson said: “The device was investigated and was found to be safe. One man, aged in his 50s, was arrested and has been released on police bail – pending further enquiries.”