Police descend on Chesterfield property after “suspect device” was discovered – with homes evacuated and man arrested

Derbyshire Police attended a property in Lansdowne Road, Brimington just after 10.00am on Tuesday, September 26 – after a suspect device was uncovered.

As a result of the discovery, a number of residents were evacuated from their homes for their own safety. They were, however, allowed to return to their properties a short time later.

