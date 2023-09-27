News you can trust since 1855
Wanted man arrested and jailed after being located by police in Chesterfield

A wanted man was arrested in Chesterfield, charged and jailed after being traced by officers.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 27th Sep 2023, 10:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 10:11 BST
Derbyshire Police were called to Lockoford Lane, at the junction with the A61 in Chesterfield, just before 5.45pm on Thursday, September 21 – following reports concerning a wanted man.

Rian Hurst-Tailby, of Top Road, Calow, was arrested and was charged with assault and criminal damage.

The 21-year-old appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, September 23. He pleaded guilty to the two charges against him and was jailed for six weeks.