Wanted man arrested and jailed after being located by police in Chesterfield

Derbyshire Police were called to Lockoford Lane, at the junction with the A61 in Chesterfield, just before 5.45pm on Thursday, September 21 – following reports concerning a wanted man.

Rian Hurst-Tailby, of Top Road, Calow, was arrested and was charged with assault and criminal damage.

