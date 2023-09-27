Wanted man arrested and jailed after being located by police in Chesterfield
Derbyshire Police were called to Lockoford Lane, at the junction with the A61 in Chesterfield, just before 5.45pm on Thursday, September 21 – following reports concerning a wanted man.
Rian Hurst-Tailby, of Top Road, Calow, was arrested and was charged with assault and criminal damage.
The 21-year-old appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, September 23. He pleaded guilty to the two charges against him and was jailed for six weeks.