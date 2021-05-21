Police 'CSI investigation team' rush to Derbyshire family attraction over suspicious package

Willow Tree Family Farm, at Shirebrook, said it will reopen as normal on Saturday after being given the all-clear by a police ‘CSI investigation team’.

A spokesperson for the venue said: “Today we received a suspicious package. After opening the box and sending photos to the police they decided they needed to attend and investigate.

Willow Tree Family Farm, Shirebrook, where a suspicious package was delivered today.

“There were multiple reasons why this package was classed suspicious and we followed our sight safety protocol.”

The venue had earlier today said it would be closed ‘due to unforeseen circumstances’ and advised people that tickets would be refunded.

The farm posted on Facebook that the package ‘was set up to disrupt our normal daily operation’.

“We are glad we have the go ahead from the police and CSI investigation team,” the post added.