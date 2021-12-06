Police cordon lifted around north Derbyshire homes evacuated over discovery of ‘suspicious items’

Several homes on Shakespeare Street in Holmewood were evacuated after the discovery at around 9.25am on Monday (December 6).

Derbyshire police arrested a man on suspicion of making or preparing explosives with intent.

The incident, which required the attendance of the bomb squad from Chetwynd Barracks, is not thought to be linked to events on King Alfred Street in Derby on Sunday, when a man was arrested on suspicion of making or possessing an explosive substance.

Derbyshire police on Shakespeare Street in Holmewood earlier today (December 6)

Superintendent Jonathan Clark, of Derbyshire Constabulary, said: “I understand how concerning this type of incident can be and I would like to thank the local community, and in particular those who were evacuated today for your patience and support.

“Items were found at the house during a warrant and had to be examined, to ensure they were safe, by colleagues from the Explosive Ordnance Division.

“Just before 3.50pm today (December 6) officers lifted the cordon and residents are now able to return to their homes.

“Though concerning and in view of a similar incident yesterday in Derby, I would like to reassure the public that there is no information to suggest that this is terrorism related incident at this time.

“There is also nothing to indicate it is linked to yesterday’s incident.

“The man, who has been arrested on suspicion of making or preparing explosives with intent remains in police custody at this time.

“I would urge anyone who has any information that may be of use to the officers investigating the incident to contact the force.”

Anyone with information should contact Derbyshire police using reference 228 of December 6.