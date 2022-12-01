Police continue to investigate crash at Chesterfield’s Glass Yard nearly four months on
Derbyshire Police have confirmed today that their enquiries into the crash at Chesterfield’s Glass Yard earlier this year are still continuing.
Emergency services were called to the Sheffield Road venue just before 8.30pm on Friday, August 5, after a silver Volkswagen Polo collided with a group of people outside before crashing into the building itself.
Five people were injured during the incident – including the driver of the vehicle involved.
Derbyshire Police said today that their enquiries remain underway, and that no one has been arrested in connection with the collision. Officers did speak to the driver of the car in August, and back in September, Derbyshire Police said that a man in his 20s was voluntarily interviewed by officers.
At the time, a number of customers praised the quick-thinking members of staff at the Glass Yard who responded to the incident – helping those injured in the crash and evacuating others from the building.