Police continue to investigate crash at Chesterfield’s Glass Yard nearly four months on

Emergency services were called to the Sheffield Road venue just before 8.30pm on Friday, August 5, after a silver Volkswagen Polo collided with a group of people outside before crashing into the building itself.

Five people were injured during the incident – including the driver of the vehicle involved.

Derbyshire Police said today that their enquiries remain underway, and that no one has been arrested in connection with the collision. Officers did speak to the driver of the car in August, and back in September, Derbyshire Police said that a man in his 20s was voluntarily interviewed by officers.

This was the scene of the incident - which has since been repaired.