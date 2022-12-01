Stephen Paylor, 48, took “run-up” steps before striking Richard Mee in attack during which he “intended some harm”.

Judge Shaun Smith KC told Paylor: “You punched him from behind – he had no opportunity to know what was coming.

"You delivered a blow of some force when he had no idea it was coming.”

Derby Crown Court heard the defendant attacked Mr Mee – who he regarded “as a friend” – at around 4pm in Market Street, Heanor, on October 27 last year.

The father-of-one suffered a brain bleed and died two days later in hospital.

Mr Mee’s partner Nicola Webster, mother of his daughter Leah, said “I will never forgive Stephen Paylor for what he did to Richard”.

She said: “The hardest part was the day of the funeral and watching Leah say goodbye to her dad.

Stephen Paylor, 48, was found guilty of manslaughter at Derby Crown Court

"This has left a massive hole in our lives.”

His sister Susan Watson said Mr Mee had a “heart of gold” and “loved his daughter Leah so much”.

She added: “I cannot describe how much we miss him.”

Jailing Paylor for four years today Judge Smith said: “On October 27 last year at just after 4.20pm you punched Richard Mee to the back of the head.

"It would appear that the punch had little or no immediate effect – it was not hard enough to send him to the ground.

"But two days later he was in hospital and two days later his life support machine was switched off.”

The court heard Paylor’s punch had caused a subarachnoid hemorrhage however during a “far from simple” manslaughter trial “causation” was a crucial issue.

Mr Mee was known to have previously suffered a broken neck before the October 2021 attack and his blood did not clot properly due to drugs he was taking.

Judge Smith said: “Whatever sentence I pass on you will never be enough for those who loved Mr Mee.

"Nothing I do or say can ever bring him back – I only wish it could.”

Raglan Ashton, mitigating for Paylor, said: “Mr Mee was well known to Mr Paylor. He was someone he regarded as a friend.

"He has always accepted responsibility for that punch. He understands painfully that Leah will no longer have a father for the rest of her life.

"He is a father to two children and had a very difficult upbringing – a somewhat chaotic and dysfunctional childhood.

"It’s a chilling aspect of this case that someone who has had a drug habit from the age of 14 perhaps did not have parental guidance.”

