Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Bolsover, Matlock, Ilkeston and Derby

Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates.

By Ben McVay
4 minutes ago - 2 min read

Rishi Bowry, 23, of Conduit Road, Bolsover: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 55 miles per hour. Handed £346 fine, £35 victim surcharge, £110 court costs and six penalty points.

Emily Cooper, 24, of Meadow Cottages, Meadow Rise, Brassington: Guilty of failing to provide information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed £660 fine, £110 court costs, £66 victim surcharge and six-month driving ban.

Malcolm Lees, 63, of Ashgate Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 68 miles per hour. Handed £1,000 fine, £100 victim surcharge, £110 court costs and six penalty points.

James Apperley, 38, of Lynholmes Road, Matlock: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Handed £80 fine, £110 court costs, £34 victim surcharge and six-month driving ban.

Sardasht Hama-Ameen Rasul, 35, of Normanton Lane, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 37 miles per hour. Handed £100 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £110 court costs and three penalty points.

Harvey Blair, 19, of Hucklow Avenue, North Wingfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 53 miles per hour. Handed £120 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £110 court costs and six penalty points.

Helen Bond, 41, of Green Farm Close, Chesterfield: Guilty of committing a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 32 weeks.

Adam Devine, 35, of Talbot Crescent, Hasland: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Jailed for 40 weeks.

Dean Rigley, 38, of Nottingham Road, Ilkeston: Guilty of breaching a restraining order, sending a threatening message and failing to surrender to custody. Jailed for 52 weeks, handed £156 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Daniel Meakin, 35, of Bourne Drive, Langley Mill: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 39 miles per hour. Handed £123 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six-month driving ban.

Tina Hull, 57, of Main Road, Troway: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 37 miles per hour. Handed £150 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and three penalty points.

Ashley Bryan, 35, of Shakespeare Street, Sinfin, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed £1,038 fine, £620 court costs, £52 victim surcharge and six penalty points.

Khatab Ali, 27, of Scott Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed £968 fine, £620 court costs, £48 victim surcharge and six-month driving ban.

Teklebrhan Taklemarim, 32, of Abingdon Street, Derby: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Handed £120 fine, £110 court costs, £34 victim surcharge and six penalty points.