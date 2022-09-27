Police close Derbyshire snooker hall after reports of ‘all-night parties’ and punters ‘urinating in the street’

A1 Snooker Cave at Normanton has been issued with a temporary closure notice, which will stop them from trading until Monday, December 5.

It follows concerns from the community about noise and anti-social behaviour around the premises on Charlotte Street, and reports of disorder over previous months.

There were increased reports of noise nuisance and all-night parties, illegal alcohol sales, urinating in the street and disorder.

The venue will remain closed until December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers from the Normanton Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team worked alongside Derby City Council to gather evidence and apply for the action in court, following attempts to work with owners to improve the situation in the first instance.

On Monday, September 5, Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court granted a closure notice on the premises for a period of three months, under Section 80 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

Inspector Keith Chambers said: “Anti-social behaviour and disorder can have a real negative impact on local residents and the wider community, and we had seen an increase in incidents involving A1 Snooker Cave.

“Our officers and partners had tried to work with the owners to find a resolution for the community, but unfortunately reports continued and court action was necessary. We hope that this action will significantly improve the quality of life for local residents and other businesses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Insp. Chambers added: “We would like to thank the community for their support – it would have been difficult to obtain these orders without their help.