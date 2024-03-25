Police chase through Chesterfield after officers rammed at McDonald’s ends in crash – with man arrested on suspicion of several offences
A man has been arrested on suspicion of driving offences after a car failed to stop for officers in Chesterfield.
At 2.00am on Wednesday, March 20, a Citroen C1 was spotted by officers in Chesterfield on what were believed to be cloned plates. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle at the McDonald’s in Alma Leisure Park, but were rammed by the car – which then drove off.
The car was pursued, but after travelling along Chatsworth Road and then onto Old Road, the Citroen collided with a Renault Scenic. This vehicle in turn hit a Ford Fiesta, which then collided with a Ford Galaxy.
The driver and a passenger from the Citroen ran off following the collision, with one of the men being found by a dog unit in a nearby bush.
The man, in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, dangerous driving, driving without licence and insurance, criminal damage and possession of a controlled substance.
He was also arrested for burglary, GBH, and malicious communications for incidents that took place prior to the pursuit. He has been released on conditional police bail while enquiries continue.