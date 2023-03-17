Police chase causes chaos at Derbyshire market as driver sped away from officers and nearly hit vendor

The usual market in Eckington town centre was underway this morning, managed by Lisa Baker on behalf of the Parish Council. She said that things were normal until a vehicle sped through the town – being chased by as many as five police cars.

“It was quite a chase – it was through the market square first, then at the side of the swimming pool. It then came through a path between the library and civic centre that has a bollard, and back again onto Market Street.

“There were three unmarked police cars, two normal police cars and a riot van. When they all jumped out to chase, we had to watch over them as they were all left there with the doors open.”

Two people were taken into custody. Credit: Paul Burdett

Lisa said that the car eventually came to a halt after driving onto the pavement – and only a miracle had prevented any serious injuries.

“The car had mounted the pavement and clipped the flower stall – he nearly took Peak Pharmacy out. If someone had come out of there at the time, they’d have been gone.

“It’s such a miracle no one was hurt. I was just trying to check on the flower man and make sure he was alright. He managed to jump behind a metal pole and the car just hit some of his plants.”

Those involved in running the market helped to keep things calm – stopping traffic to allow officers to bring the occupants into custody.

A number of police vehicles were spotted in the town centre. Credit: Paul Burdett

Lisa said: “Our marshals, a couple of our usual stall holders and Bev Thomas helped to stop traffic at both ends of the road. All the stall holders came to my aid, but I was thinking of their safety and sent all those who weren’t helping back to their stalls.

“We managed it alright – my main concern was the safety of the public and the stall holders. We wanted to make sure everything was alright with that, and it was.”

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Our officers attempted to stop a black Honda Civic just before 9.40am in Eckington Road, Staveley, however, the vehicle left the scene.

“The car was brought to a safe stop on Market Street in Eckington a short time later.

