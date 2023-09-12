Police charge pair with theft after incident at store in Chesterfield town centre
On Saturday, September 9, officers from the Chesterfield Safer Neighbourhood Team were called to reports of an incident at the Boots store on Low Pavement.
In a Facebook post, an SNT spokesperson said: “Chesterfield Safer Neighbourhood Team have charged two suspects for shop theft from Boots.
“They stole over £800 worth of health and beauty products. Police worked closely with shops and the council by using the stopwatch radio, which is a quick and effective tool, where shops and security can get into contact with officers straight away with any issues they are having.
“This helps officers get to shops faster, resulting in faster arrests without the suspect escaping, as this is a direct line to the police.”