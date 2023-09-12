News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Police charge pair with theft after incident at store in Chesterfield town centre

Officers arrested and charged a pair with theft from a shop after an incident in Chesterfield.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 12th Sep 2023, 10:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 10:44 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

On Saturday, September 9, officers from the Chesterfield Safer Neighbourhood Team were called to reports of an incident at the Boots store on Low Pavement.

In a Facebook post, an SNT spokesperson said: “Chesterfield Safer Neighbourhood Team have charged two suspects for shop theft from Boots.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“They stole over £800 worth of health and beauty products. Police worked closely with shops and the council by using the stopwatch radio, which is a quick and effective tool, where shops and security can get into contact with officers straight away with any issues they are having.

These products were recovered by SNT officers.These products were recovered by SNT officers.
These products were recovered by SNT officers.
Most Popular

READ THIS: New drive-thru Starbucks and Burger King restaurants are planned for major Derbyshire commercial complex

“This helps officers get to shops faster, resulting in faster arrests without the suspect escaping, as this is a direct line to the police.”