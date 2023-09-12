New drive-thru Starbucks and Burger King restaurants are planned for major Derbyshire commercial complex
Artist’s impressions of the units planned for a site off Mansfield Road, South Normanton have been submitted to Bolsover District Council as part of an application for reserved matters to seek approval for appearance and landscaping.
The single storey restaurants/takeaways will be built on vacant land at Cartwright Lane and are proposed for the second phase of the Park 38 development. There is a McDonalds eatery to the south-west of the site while the East Midlands Designer Outlet is to the immediate south on the oppostie side of the A38.
Plans for the Starbucks restaurant show that the building will be clad in timber. The Burger King premises will have wood effect cladding at the main entrance and the drive-thru windows.
The district council’s planning committee granted outline planning permission for the scheme in October 2022.