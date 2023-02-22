Police catch series of speeding drivers in Derbyshire town after ‘numerous complaints’ from residents

On Tuesday, February 21, the Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team conducted speed checks on Portland Drive after numerous complaints from residents about speeding vehicles in the area.

An SNT spokesperson said: “Whilst we did issue strong words of advice to some drivers, we also issued seven tickets for drivers exceeding the 30mph speed limit.

“We saw one driver doing 50mph in the 30mph who surprisingly said they were unaware of the speed limit.

A total of seven drivers were given tickets by SNT officers.