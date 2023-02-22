News you can trust since 1855
Police catch series of speeding drivers in Derbyshire town after ‘numerous complaints’ from residents

A number of drivers were caught breaking the limit in a Derbyshire town as officers attended a speeding hotspot.

By Tom Hardwick
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

On Tuesday, February 21, the Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team conducted speed checks on Portland Drive after numerous complaints from residents about speeding vehicles in the area.

An SNT spokesperson said: “Whilst we did issue strong words of advice to some drivers, we also issued seven tickets for drivers exceeding the 30mph speed limit.

“We saw one driver doing 50mph in the 30mph who surprisingly said they were unaware of the speed limit.

A total of seven drivers were given tickets by SNT officers.
“Speed limits are set for a reason and exceeding them is illegal. The minimum penalty for speeding is a £100 fine and three points on your licence. Receiving 12 or more points within three years may disqualify you from driving. Watch your speed in Shirebrook!”