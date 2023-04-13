Police catch ‘erratic’ driver speeding through Derbyshire town and issue tickets at problem parking hotspot

On Tuesday, April 11, the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team undertook proactive patrols across the town.

An SNT spokesperson said: “A vehicle was seen speeding and driving erratically through Matlock town centre. Vehicle stopped, driver reported on summons, investigation ongoing.”

A number of cars were found parked on solid white lines on Lime Tree Road. One driver was given a verbal warning and tickets were issued to other vehicles.

