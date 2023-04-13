Police catch ‘erratic’ driver speeding through Derbyshire town and issue tickets at problem parking hotspot
Officers patrolling a Derbyshire town stopped an ‘erratic’ motorist and issued a series of tickets along a route plagued by problem parking.
On Tuesday, April 11, the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team undertook proactive patrols across the town.
An SNT spokesperson said: “A vehicle was seen speeding and driving erratically through Matlock town centre. Vehicle stopped, driver reported on summons, investigation ongoing.”
A number of cars were found parked on solid white lines on Lime Tree Road. One driver was given a verbal warning and tickets were issued to other vehicles.
READ THIS: Police urge public to help them locate man after bouncer attacked outside nightclub in Derbyshire town
Another vehicle was stopped after reports of a driver getting behind the wheel while under the influence of drugs. The driver, however, returned a negative roadside drugs test.