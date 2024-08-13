Police carry out patrols at popular Peak District beauty spot – which saw a brawl break out at the start of the summer holidays
Officers from the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team (DRCT) undertook anti-social behaviour patrols yesterday (Monday, August 12) at Dovedale – on the first day that the famous stepping stones have been closed for repairs.
The stepping stones are set to be repaired by Derbyshire County Council, after rising river levels during Storm Babet in October 2023 saw some of the stones toppled by debris.
The start of the summer holidays was marked by an altercation between two groups at the stepping stones on Saturday, July 27.
Derbyshire Police said a caller had reported that a child in his party had been hit during the disturbance and that an attempt was made to steal his wife’s purse.
A DRCT spokesperson said: “People visiting the area, please be mindful that this work is being carried out to protect the stepping stones for future generations to enjoy – and keep off them while the work is being carried out.
“Staff from the National Trust are on hand next to the main car park to explain alternative routes around the site.”
It is hoped that work on the site will be completed by August 23.