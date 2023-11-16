Police called to reports of youth with knife in Derbyshire village – with officers seizing weapon for destruction
The Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team were called to an incident in Whaley Thorns, where it was reported that a juvenile was in possession of a knife.
An SNT spokesperson said: “A knife believed to be the one being held by the juvenile was recovered from an area in Whaley Thorns. This was then handed into the police for destruction.
“Your SNT have visited the local area today and educated the youths in the area about the dangers of carrying a knife.
“Remember, we want everyone to feel safe in their community and understand that carrying a knife brings with it more risk than protection.”