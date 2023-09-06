Police called to problem parking at school outside Chesterfield only days after pupils return
The Wingerworth Safer Neighbourhood Team were called yesterday to reports of bad parking outside Hunloke Park Primary School on Lodge Drive, Wingerworth.
An SNT spokesperson said: “At least six vehicles were parked or waiting opposite solid white lines. These drivers have either been spoken to or, a ticket placed on their windscreen.
“We are presuming that these will be new parents who are not familiar with parking points around the school, or knowledge of the highway code.
“Again, SNT's will be actively monitoring our schools and offending vehicles will be dealt with accordingly. Please, lets make a determined effort to park safely and keep children safe and local residents happy.”