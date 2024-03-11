Police called to incident at popular Chesterfield restaurant – with several people suffering injuries

Officers were deployed to an incident at a Chesterfield restaurant – with a number of people sustaining injuries.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 11th Mar 2024, 14:16 GMT
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a disturbance inside Nonnas, on Chatsworth Road, at 11.55pm on Saturday, March 9.

A force spokesperson said: “On arrival, officers found several people stood outside the restaurant with cuts and facial injuries.

“A man was arrested in connection with the incident and was later released without charge.”