Police called to incident at popular Chesterfield restaurant – with several people suffering injuries
Officers were deployed to an incident at a Chesterfield restaurant – with a number of people sustaining injuries.
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a disturbance inside Nonnas, on Chatsworth Road, at 11.55pm on Saturday, March 9.
A force spokesperson said: “On arrival, officers found several people stood outside the restaurant with cuts and facial injuries.
“A man was arrested in connection with the incident and was later released without charge.”