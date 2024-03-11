Man arrested after police launch drugs raid on property outside Chesterfield
A drugs raid on a property near Chesterfield saw one man arrested by officers.
On Saturday, March 9, officers carried out a drugs warrant at a property in North Wingfield.
Cash, mobile devices and potential narcotics were among the items seized by officers.
A Wingerworth and Rural Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “A successful drugs warrant was executed today in North Wingfield.
“One arrested and given access to our luxurious free accommodation.”