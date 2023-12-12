News you can trust since 1855
Police call on Peak District residents and visitors to help tackle illegal off-road drivers across national park

Officers have urged the public to aid their efforts to tackle illegal-off road drivers across the Peak District.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 12th Dec 2023, 11:26 GMT
The Bakewell and Hathersage Safer Neighbourhood Team have received a number of reports from concerned residents regarding illegal off-roading in rural Peak District locations.

The SNT urged residents to help officers investigate the issue by reporting any potential offences, and issued the following advice:

- Is this illegal? First of all, ask yourself if what you are witnessing is illegal. There are plenty of locations in the Peak District and other rural areas where safe and responsible use of registered and insured motorbikes or quad bikes is permitted and legal.

Residents across the Peak District have raised concerns around illegal off-road vehicles.Residents across the Peak District have raised concerns around illegal off-road vehicles.
- Provide an accurate location (consider a What Three Words reference). This not only helps officers to respond effectively but also allows them to identify any restrictions that might be in place for motorised vehicle use in that location.

- Direction of travel, including ingress and egress points – where did the vehicles enter the land and where might they exit?

- Information that might identify the vehicle or rider – vehicle registration marks or identifying features for either the vehicle or the rider are vital in securing a potential prosecution. Offenders may use a van or trailer and if so, what is the registration number?

- Any other offences – there may be other offences such as criminal damage to land or scheduled monument. This information may affect the policing response.

- Images or videos – without putting yourself at risk, providing any photographic or video evidence can greatly assist an investigation. Photographs of any damage to land or local signage that indicate restrictions on the use of motorised vehicles in that location can also be useful.

You can report incidents via the following contact methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101